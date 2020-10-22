Austin College Student Leaving Hospital After Battling COVID-19

A college student is home tonight after a scary battle with COVID-19. Chris Miller is feeling fortunate. He was diagnosed with COVID-19, and, despite his young age, he took a turn for the worst.

“I'm just thankful. I came this close to just not being here. I believe I'm blessed, and I have a purpose. I don't know I'm speechless I guess,” said Miller.

Miller said he lives with asthma, so the 21-year-old said he’d been vigilant throughout the pandemic wearing masks, gloves and following distancing guidelines. However, he contracted COVID-19 soon after returning to campus.

It was nearly impossible to breathe, and he was admitted into Texoma Medical Center and intubated.

“It sounds like a very simple process, but this therapy can take three weeks, four weeks, sometimes even longer,” said Doctor Utkal Patel, Medical Director for Critical Care.

Considering the severity of his case, Miller said not only is it worth a celebration, but also a chance at a new beginning.

“I’m definitely going to change my lifestyle as far as my health habits, my spiritual habits, the way I see things,” he said.

Austin College has reported more than 60 COVID cases among students this year.

