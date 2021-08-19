Austin City Limits Festival Requires Negative COVID-19 Test or Vaccination For Attendees

Austin City Limits is requiring a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to attend the October music festival.

The negative COVID-19 test result must be printed and obtained 72 hours before the festival, organizers said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Organizers announced the requirements Thursday morning on Twitter and said information about masks at the festival would be released closer to the festival dates.

A printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend ACL Festival 2021. The negative COVID-19 printed test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of attending ACL Festival. pic.twitter.com/nImWKZORY0 — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 19, 2021

The COVID-19 related requirements mirror those in place in the Chicago music festival Lollapalooza, where attendees were also required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before being granted entry.

NBC Chicago reported that health officials said the event had "no connection" to increases in COVID-19 cases in Chicago.

ACL organizers also said Austin Kiddie Limits, which runs parallel to the main music festival and is designed to be family-friendly, is cancelled in 2021.