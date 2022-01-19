Attorney General Ken Paxton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office.

A spokesperson for the AG's office said only, “We can confirm that General Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19. He remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home.”

Paxton has been tweeting Wednesday afternoon about endorsements and a lawsuit he's pursuing against Google but as of this writing, the attorney general has made no mention of his positive test result.

In their response to NBC 5, the AG's office didn't address when the general tested positive for COVID-19, if he's been symptomatic or where he may have been infected. It's also not immediately clear if he's been vaccinated against the virus.

Social media posts showed Paxton attended a weekend Donald Trump #SaveAmerica rally in Arizona.

Paxton is married to State Sen. Angela Paxton (R-Dist. 8), of McKinney. The AG's office didn't mention her status.

With Paxton's positive test, he becomes the latest state leader to have been infected with the virus. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's office announced he was in quarantine earlier this month after contracting the virus in late December; Gov. Abbott was infected in August 2021.

