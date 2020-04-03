As CDC Recommends Face Coverings, Dallas Woman Retools Dog Bandana Business

Like a lot of business owners, Lindsey Folse has taken a hit under Dallas County's “Safer at Home” order.

It required the doors of her trophy making and engraving business to shut its doors. And though she can keep her second business making dog bandanas running out of her home, orders have slowed.

With a room full of scrap fabric and a lot of time, Folse decided four days ago to shift her focus to mask making.

“I have a basic knowledge of sewing and we have all the supplies. We have tons and tons of scraps from the bandanas, so we’re basically just using pieces we were going to throw away,” Folse said.

In less than a week, she’s filled 200 orders.

“They’ve gone to California to Florida to Louisiana. I mean, they’ve gone all over,” she said.

And as soon as President Trump announced new recommendations from the C.D.C. Friday for everyone to use masks outside of the home, more orders came in.

The announcement is a shift from health officials’ early guidance for only medical professionals and the infected to use masks.

New research suggests a quarter of COVID-19 infected people may show no symptoms, and doctors believe masks could prevent those carriers from spreading the virus.

Still, they’re urging people to leave surgical and medical grade masks, like N95 respirators, for medical staff.

Folse said that’s why many of her customers are coming to her in search of an alternative.

“It feels really good to hear people that are just appreciative of what I’m giving them and the little bit that I can give back during this time,” she said.

In a White House briefing Friday, health officials reminded that masks don’t serve as a substitute for social distancing or good hand washing.