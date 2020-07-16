Arlington to Distribute 100,000 Free Face Masks

The City of Arlington on Thursday is set to distribute free face masks to residents.

“We’ve been given 100,000 masks from our partners at Tarrant County,” Arlington Health Services Manage Aimee Rockhill-Carpenter said. “We’ll be distributing that to those who are ready to get back to work, protect themselves and keep their families healthy.”

The masks come as the city, county and state try to get a handle of soaring COVID-19 cases.

“Right now, like everyone else, we are experiencing a pretty high volume of community transmission,” Rockhill-Carpenter said.

Arlington has already held similar events; distributing around 200,000 masks.

“That was really targeted to our businesses to get reopened – providing masks for themselves, their employees – even their customers and now we’re really targeting our general public,” Rockhill-Carpenter said. “We really want anyone who does not have access to a mask or may be running low on disposable masks.”

Residents will get one box of 50 masks per vehicle.

The distribution is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Arlington ISD’s Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center at 2101 Browning Drive in East Arlington. The Texas Rangers will also give out cloth masks while supplies last.