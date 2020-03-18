Arlington Mayor, City Council Hold Emergency Meeting After COVID-19 Death

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and members of the City Council are holding a special meeting Wednesday night following the death of a 77-year-old resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Home in Arlington.

The meeting was called due to the, "imminent threat to public health and safety caused by COVID-19, an international pandemic for which there are confirmed cases in Tarrant Count," officials said.

"The City of Arlington has recently experienced the first death in the North Texas region from COVID-19. As the confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to increase in the North Texas region, extraordinary and immediate measures by the City Council are necessary to prevent and alleviate the suffering of people exposed to and those infected with the virus, as well as those that could potentially be infected or impacted by COVID-19."

The council is expected to amend the disaster declaration in place and authorize additional restrictions designed to hinder the spread of the contagion.