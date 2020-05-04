Arlington ISD to Hold In-Person Graduations at UTA’s College Park Center

The Arlington Independent School District says they'll hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in July at UTA's College Park Center.

The announcement was made Monday by AISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos who said the Arlington Fire Department and UTA will work with the district to "logistically prepare the building for proper social distancing and sanitation but also attend the ceremonies to help manage the process."

"We know that our students overwhelmingly wanted to delay graduation if we could have an in-person graduation," Cavazos said. "The fire chief feels comfortable that we will be able to gather, in a limited amount, to celebrate our students at graduation."

If circumstances change and in-person graduation isn't possible on these July dates, the district will maintain the dates for virtual graduation.

The district said they are working on documentation and guidance for ticketing and safety protocols and that that information will be revealed in the coming weeks.

For now, I wanted you to know the dates so that you can plan," Cavazos said. "Again, I thank you for your patience and the kindness that you've shown me and the entire team at the Arlington ISD. We have all been challenged with difficult tasks but I'm continually impressed by your dedication and commitment to finding solutions together.

Ceremonies will be held at the arena on the following dates:

July 13: Lamar HS

July 14: Arlington HS

July 17: Bowie & Seguin HS

July 18: Sam Houston HS

July 19: Martin HS

Arlington Collegiate High School is set to graduate July 20 at UTA's Texas Hall.