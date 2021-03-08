Arlington ISD Employees to Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Monday

Monday, 3,500 Arlington ISD teachers, administrators, staff and substitute teachers will get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The vaccinations are made possible by a partnership with the Arlington Fire Department. All of the estimated 10,000 district employees were eligible to get the vaccine if they had not already been vaccinated.

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. the employees will gather at the Arlington ESports stadium for their vaccinations.

Employees are allowed time off to get their vaccines if needed.

Teachers, school staffers and child care personnel are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information. You can also call 817-248-6299

Texas' DSHS said they notified all vaccine providers they should immediately include school employees and child care workers in their vaccine administration.

The state's decision comes after the DSHS received a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directing states to expand eligibility to include people who work in school and child care operations, including teachers and school staff.

The federal directive defined the people eligible as, “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

This action does not change the other groups prioritized for vaccination in Texas.

The DSHS said vaccine providers are encouraged to continue their efforts to vaccinate older adults since the burden of COVID-19 falls most severely on people age 65 and older.

