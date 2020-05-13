Arlington GM Plant to Reopen With New Protocols Next Week: KRLD

In late March, as coronavirus restrictions took effect, General Motors sent home thousands of workers from the Arlington assembly plant. Now, those employees are preparing to return to the job.

The company plans to reopen GM Arlington Monday, May 18. GM Vice President of Global Workplace Safety Jim Glynn told KRLD the relaunch will come in phases, and he added extensive new health and safety-related regulations will be in place. Those will include thermal scanning before entering the plant and required use of protective masks at all times within the facility.

