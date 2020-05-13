coronavirus

Arlington GM Plant to Reopen With New Protocols Next Week: KRLD

By Chris Sommer - 1080 KRLD

Arlington General Motors plant
NBC 5 News

In late March, as coronavirus restrictions took effect, General Motors sent home thousands of workers from the Arlington assembly plant. Now, those employees are preparing to return to the job.

The company plans to reopen GM Arlington Monday, May 18. GM Vice President of Global Workplace Safety Jim Glynn told KRLD the relaunch will come in phases, and he added extensive new health and safety-related regulations will be in place. Those will include thermal scanning before entering the plant and required use of protective masks at all times within the facility.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 1 hour ago

North Texas Independent Bookstores Cautiously Navigate Pandemic

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Mental Health a Concern During Pandemic, Shutdown

Click here to learn more from our partners at 1080 KRLD-FM.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusArlingtonGENERAL MOTORS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us