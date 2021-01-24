Arlington COVID-19 Vaccine Hub to Start to Administer 2nd Doses Monday

People who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 29-31 will get their second shot starting Monday at the Esports Stadium and Expo Center in Arlington.

The city of Arlington said it notified those who were scheduled to show up for their final dose on Monday through text or email over the last couple of days.

"I was very excited because I kind of been counting the days that wanting to just get my second dose, just so I can feel I guess a little bit more, more safe or more I feel a bit more at ease," said Betsy Langford, who received her first shot on Dec. 30.

The Dallas native said she brought a doctor's note that explained why she fit into group 1B and received her shot without any issues.

She received a notification via text on Friday about her second appointment at the same location, the Arlington hub.

"I'm super happy and I can't wait to get my second dose and I just want to feel like a little bit of normalcy I guess, wish me luck," Langford said.

Last week, Arlington officials said they received 8,000 additional Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The hub, which was shut down for a couple of days due to the need for more supplies, reopened on Thursday once a shipment came in.

Arlington Fire Chief Don Crowson confirmed they received additional Moderna vaccine doses on Wednesday morning. The plan was to administer first doses 2,500 on Thursday and 2,500 on Friday.

The remaining 3,000 doses will be administered Monday for people who are getting their second shot.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said that in the county, they're expecting between 45,000 to 50,000 people to either get their first or second shot this week.

"We're continuing to get them out, we noticed that in Week 7 allocation, we've gotten a few less, we've got a little bit more, but not the increase that we're seeing in some surrounding counties, so I hope that in the coming weeks we continue to get more and more vaccinations," Whitley said.

That has people like Cheryl Hendrix cautiously optimistic. She's supposed to get her second shot next week at the Arlington hub. She's over the age of 65, has some underlying health conditions and is considered an essential worker.

"I'm excited and I'm hoping everything goes smoothly with the supplies on mine," Hendrix said.

The Arlington Fire Department will continue to administer second doses of the vaccine.

"Additionally, individuals who received the first dose vaccines at the Arlington site on Jan. 5 or later will be contacted by the Arlington Fire Department with information on when to return to the Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center. The Fire Department will schedule second dose vaccination dates as vaccine allotments are provided by the state," said the city in a news release.

People still have to register online through the Tarrant County Public Health website to verify that they meet the eligibility requirements, the city said in a statement.

It also says the general public should start to register online too, so they can be in line when the vaccine is more widely available in several months.

If interesting in getting the vaccine in Arlington, click here.