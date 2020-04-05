Arlington Assisted Living Center Resident, Fort Worth Man Reported as 10th, 11th Deaths in Tarrant County

Tarrant County health officials confirmed two more deaths Sunday, including a resident at an Arlington assisted living center.

The deaths are the 10th and 11th in the county, which confirmed 418 cases of the new coronavirus Sunday -- an increase of 14 from Saturday. Of the total cases, 23 people have recovered.

The two people whose deaths were confirmed Sunday include an elderly woman who had been living at the Heartis Arlington assisted living and memory care home, and an elderly man from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions.

Both people had been hospitalized, the health department said.

Tarrant County Public Health began investigating the assisted living center after officials were notified of a positive test in late March.

"Some residents were isolated, preventive and infection control measures were taken and we identified groups of people that needed to be tested, which included most of the residents and staff," , Health Director Vinny Taneja said in a written statement.

Twelve positive cases — 11 residents and one staff member — were identified at the center. Those people have been self-quarantined at the facility, the department said.