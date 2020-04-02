Another Death, 23 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County Thursday

Denton County health officials confirmed Thursday the county's fifth COVID-19 related death along with 23 new cases of infection.

The victim was a Carrollton man in his 70s who was a previously announced, locally-transmitted case of the virus who was being treated in an area hospital.

“As we report the loss of a fifth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

The Denton County Public Health Department also reported 23 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, increasing the countywide total to 254.

The county has also reported 57 recoveries.

Among the latest cases confirmed were five in Denton, four in Dallas, two each in Carrollton and Little Elm, and one each in The Colony, Copper Canyon, Corinth, Fort Worth, Frisco, Lewisville, Prosper and Providence Village. Two cases were also confirmed in unincorporated parts of the county.

For the second-straight day, there have been no new reported cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center. To date, 50 residents at the facility and 23 staff members have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

