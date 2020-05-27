American Airlines Will Notify You When You’re Booked on a Crowded Flight

American Airlines will notify customers at check-in if their flights are crowded and give them the opportunity to switch to flights with more empty seats.

Fort Worth-based American unveiled the policy as planes start to become more crowded, following more than two months of mostly empty flights. American’s planes were about 56% full on average over Memorial Day weekend, compared to less than 15% full during the month of April, American’s CEO Doug Parker said at an investor conference Wednesday.

American plans to alert all customers during the 24-hour check-in period before a flight if their plane starts to fill. The company wouldn’t say how full a flight would need to be before customers would start to get notifications.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.