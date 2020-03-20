American Airlines To Use Grounded Passenger Planes to Move Cargo, Supplies

Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced it will utilize its currently grounded passenger aircraft to move cargo between the United States and Europe.

In a press release, American Airlines said it would ensure “the world’s goods continue to get where they need to go.”

The first cargo-only flight will leave Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Friday and arrive at Frankfurt Airport March 21.

“The Boeing 777-300 will operate two round trips between DFW and FRA over the course of four days, carrying only cargo and necessary flight personnel,” The press release explained. “This is the first scheduled cargo-only flight since 1984 when American retired the last of its Boeing 747 freighters.”

American Airlines said the plane has 14 cargo positions for large pallets and can carry more than 100,000 pounds.

“The four scheduled flights this weekend are expected to be booked to capacity and transport medical supplies, mail for active U.S. military, telecommunications equipment and electronics that will support people working from home, and e-commerce packages,” the press release said. “In the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, this role has never been more important as the world relies more on e-commerce to support basic needs during quarantines and social distancing.”

“We have a critical role to play in keeping essential goods moving during this unprecedented time, and we are proud to do our part and find ways to continue to serve our customers and our communities,” said Rick Elieson, President of Cargo and Vice President of International Operations. “Challenging times call for creative solutions.”