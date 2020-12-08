AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines to Offer At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Select Destinations

American Airlines is offering an at-home COVID-19 test starting Wednesday for passengers traveling to select states and territories in the United States.

The at-home test is manufactured by LetsGetChecked and features an average turnaround time of 48 hours, according to Fort Worth-based American Airlines.

Passengers who test negative using the LetsGetChecked at-home test can be exempted from a 14-day quarantine if traveling to Connecticut, Chicago, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington D.C.

American Airlines recommeneds passengers order the testing kit, which costs $129 dollars, five or more days before their flight.

For passengers flying out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the airline has partnered with CareNow to administer rapid tests at the airport and select CareNow locations in North Texas.

For more information on American Airlines' COVID-19 testing protocols, click here.

