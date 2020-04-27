American Airlines Flight Attendants to Wear Face Masks Starting May 1

Flight attendants will wear face masks on every American Airlines flight starting May 1, the airline says.

The measure is part of a list of enhanced safety procedures announced Monday.

"Our team members on the frontline are truly going above and beyond during this time," American Airlines Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Kurt Stache said in a statement. "Their commitment is nothing short of incredible and we will continue to work with them to make sure they have the equipment they need to feel safe."

While wiping down many common spaces in between flights was already regular practice after longer trips, the airlines said things like tray tables, seatbealt buckles, armsrests, window shades, seatback screens, door handles and overhead bin handles would be further sanitized after every flight. In crew areas and in the cockpit, additional sanitary measures will also be taken.

American Airlines will begin to distribute some personal protecive equipment, like sanitizing wipes or face masks, to passengers as supplies allow.

"We are looking out for our customers' well-being to give them peace of mind while they travel with us," Stache said. "We're moving quickly on these enhancements and we'll continue to improve the travel experience for our customers and team members as we navigate these times

together."

The airlines said it has also expanded the frequency of the cleaning of areas it controls at airports, like gate areas and ticket counters.