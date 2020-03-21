Dallasnews.com

American Airlines Baggage Handler at DFW Airport Diagnosed With COVID-19

Fort Worth-based American did a “deep clean” of the area at DFW International Airport the worker was in

By Kyle Arnold | The Dallas Morning News

An American Airlines baggage handler at DFW International Airport left work this week after being diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the total to three company employees now out with the fast-spreading virus.

The baggage handler has not worked in several days and notified the Fort Worth-based airline of the diagnosis this week, according to a source close to the company.

On Friday, leaders at American and its regional carrier Envoy sent letters to airport employees warning them about the case and urging them to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home and seek medical attention if they show symptoms, according to memos shared with The Dallas Morning News.

