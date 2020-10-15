Alvarado ISD Quarantines All Band Members, Postpones Homecoming

Officials with the Alvarado ISD announced Thursday night that all members of the high school band have been asked to quarantine until Saturday, October 24.

The school district said the students were asked to quarantine after three students in the band tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

Due to the quarantine, the district has also postponed its annual homecoming game.

The district said homecoming will be moved to "another home game to allow more students to participate." They expect to release more information about the rescheduled homecoming game as it becomes available.