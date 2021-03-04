All Fort Worth ISD Employees Will Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine

All Fort Worth ISD employees will soon be offered a COVID-19 vaccine.

Superintendent Kent Scribner sent the information to employees on Thursday.

The email states that all employees, including part-time and substitute workers, will be invited to sign up for the vaccine through the school district.

Fort Worth ISD has partnered with Texas Health Resources to offer the vaccine.

After registering, Texas Health Resources will get in contact with employees to schedule a time and place for the vaccine.

“You have all continued to serve our children and our community since this crisis began,” said Dr. Scribner in a message to the District. “And, we are grateful that we’ve been able to partner with Texas Health Resources to offer this opportunity.”

So far, Texas Health Resources has provided more than 140,000 vaccines to North Texans through five community clinics and a series of mobile clinics designed to reach the underserved populations.