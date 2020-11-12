Ahead of Holiday Travel, American Airlines Promises Extensive COVID-19 Safety Measures

The Thanksgiving holiday is expected to bring with it the highest volume of air travel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The spike in passenger traffic will also coincide with a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases.

“You know we have been dealing with this now for probably seven, eight-months as this is evolving and I think we are at the point now where we have addressed every safety facet that you experience as you come through the airport,” said American Airlines Senior Vice President Joe Taney.

On Thursday, NBCDFW got an inside look at the procedure American Airlines uses to disinfect and “turn around” every one of their thousands of daily flights. Since the start of the pandemic, the process has grown in intensity and sophistication.

“We have upped our game substantially to where we do this enhanced cleaning now,” said Taney.

In addition to a cleaning between every flight, Taney said every aircraft receives a 90-minute deep cleaning at the end of each day. Additionally, ticket counters and other areas of the passenger experience have gone increasingly “touchless” and also receive repeated disinfecting treatments during the day.

Studies have shown airports are among the safest public spaces and the sophisticated filtration systems onboard aircraft make them safer than initially thought. But doctors are also reminding travelers that air travel, due to the challenges of socially distancing, does come with a heightened risk.

“I recommend you wear a face shield if you can to make sure your eyes are covered and protected and I recommend not taking off your mask at any point,” said Dr. Beth Kassanoff-Piper.

But despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, American Airlines insists more is being done than ever before to ensure flying is safe.

“From just an environment standpoint to what we are doing for our team members and customers, it is very safe to travel right now,” said Taney.

