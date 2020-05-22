After a Week With No New Fatalities, Collin County Reports 2 COVID-19 Deaths

After a week with no deaths of people infected with COVID-19, officials in Collin County said Friday that two people have died after contracting the virus.

Both of the latest victims of the virus were elderly women with underlying health conditions, the county said. One of the victims was a 98-year-old Plano woman who died at the Life Care Center of Plano.

The second victim was an 82-year-old Richardson woman who died May 3 at a hospital in Plano whose death was not reported to the county until Friday.

The county added 14 new cases of the virus Friday, raising the total number of infections in the county to 1,132. The county also reported another 32 recoveries, bringing that total to 786 people who have survived the virus.

Collin County officials said they have 317 active cases, 19 of which are hospitalized individuals.