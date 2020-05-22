coronavirus

After a Week With No New Fatalities, Collin County Reports 2 COVID-19 Deaths

County now reports 317 active cases, 786 recoveries

After a week with no deaths of people infected with COVID-19, officials in Collin County said Friday that two people have died after contracting the virus.

Both of the latest victims of the virus were elderly women with underlying health conditions, the county said. One of the victims was a 98-year-old Plano woman who died at the Life Care Center of Plano.

The second victim was an 82-year-old Richardson woman who died May 3 at a hospital in Plano whose death was not reported to the county until Friday.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Cornavirus

Bars Open, Restaurants Expand Occupancy

Arlington

Student Question Charges for Services When Campus is Closed, UTA Changes Policy

The county added 14 new cases of the virus Friday, raising the total number of infections in the county to 1,132. The county also reported another 32 recoveries, bringing that total to 786 people who have survived the virus.

Collin County officials said they have 317 active cases, 19 of which are hospitalized individuals.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCollin CountyPlanoRichardsonCollin County Health Care Services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us