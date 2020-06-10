Addison

Addison’s Kaboom Town Fireworks Display Goes on as Planned for 2020: City

Party in the park, annual airshow are canceled; parking garages closed

North Texans will still be able to see the rockets' red glare this year in Addison.

Kaboom Town, Addison's Independence Day fireworks display, will go on as planned the night of July 3, the city announced Wednesday.

The city says the party in Addison Circle Park and the annual air show are canceled, and parking garages in the area will be closed to the public.

“While we’re extremely sad that we can’t hold the party in the park this year due to COVID-19, we are thrilled that the fireworks show will continue, and we’re proud this year’s display will be nearly 30% larger than last year’s," said Addison Special Events Director Jasmine Lee.

Addison's announcement comes as cities across North Texas announce decisions on their respective July 4 fireworks displays. The City of Plano said this week its fireworks show will go on as planned, while Dallas' Fair Park Fourth has been canceled.

