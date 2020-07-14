Addison Cancels Oktoberfest

Addison's Oktoberfest has been canceled.

According to a statement from a city spokesperson, the event is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was stated the "Town of Addison made the difficult decision to cancel the event, scheduled for Sept. 17-20, to protect the health and safety of attendees, vendors, staff and community."

"Addison Oktoberfest is a beloved event where tens of thousands of people look forward to gathering each year in dirndls and lederhosen to enjoy each other's company, raise a bier and say Prost," said Addison Special Events Director Jasmine Lee. "Due to the close contact caused by the inherently social nature of the festival, it would not be safe to hold such a large gathering this year."

For over three decades, the multi-day German festival has drawn both local and international crowds of up to 50,000 people.