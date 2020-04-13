coronavirus

Abortion Clinics: Pandemic Boosts Demand, Heightens Stress

By The Associated Press

Women's Health Clinic
Eric Gay/AP (File)

A procedure room is seen during a tour and event at Whole Woman’s Health of San Antonio, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in San Antonio. The Supreme Court will soon hear Whole Woman’s Health’s challenge to HB2, Texas legislation that requires all abortion facilities to meet heightened requirements by becoming ambulatory service centers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The coronavirus outbreak has fueled attempts to ban abortions in some states.

Where the procedure remains available, some abortion providers are reporting increased demand.

They describe patients who are distraught over economic stress and health concerns linked to the outbreak.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 hours ago

WATCH: Gov. Abbott to Announce Small Business Initiative at 11:30 A.M. Monday

UT Dallas 4 hours ago

UT Dallas Custodian in Running for National Award

Some clinics are seeing patients who traveled hundreds of miles from Texas, which has banned abortions during the pandemic.

A clinic doctor in Chicago says one recent patient was a teen who drove all the way from Texas with her mother.

And a clinic in Wichita, Kansas, says it performed nearly three times as many abortions last month as it did in March 2019.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us