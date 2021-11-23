Abbott's Mask Mandate Ban Violated Jenkins' Ability to Manage Pandemic, Court Rules

A state appeals court in Dallas is affirming a judge’s August ruling that Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates violates Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ ability to lead the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling is a significant victory for Jenkins, who has emphasized the importance of masking as a weapon against the spread of the coronavirus. But masks have been a political flash point at the same time he has tried to improve Dallas County’s vaccination rates, particularly as the highly contagious delta variant led to a major resurgence of COVID-19.

“I am thankful for this ruling,” Jenkins stated Monday. “To the lawyers who represent not just me but the interest of public health, I am forever grateful. I will continue to stand for your safety against any threat. The enemy should not be another elected official. This is Team Human vs the Virus, and to protect life and our economy we should all follow the science wherever it leads.”

