DallasNews.com

Abbott's Mask Mandate Ban Violated Jenkins' Ability to Manage Pandemic, Court Rules

The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas said the governor’s legal team failed to show how a temporary injunction issued in the Dallas County judge's favor in August would hurt the state

By The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

A state appeals court in Dallas is affirming a judge’s August ruling that Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates violates Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ ability to lead the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling is a significant victory for Jenkins, who has emphasized the importance of masking as a weapon against the spread of the coronavirus. But masks have been a political flash point at the same time he has tried to improve Dallas County’s vaccination rates, particularly as the highly contagious delta variant led to a major resurgence of COVID-19.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“I am thankful for this ruling,” Jenkins stated Monday. “To the lawyers who represent not just me but the interest of public health, I am forever grateful. I will continue to stand for your safety against any threat. The enemy should not be another elected official. This is Team Human vs the Virus, and to protect life and our economy we should all follow the science wherever it leads.”

Read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid-19 vaccine 11 hours ago

2 Million Children Under 12 Vaccinated Against COVID-19; Texas Lags Behind

covid-19 vaccine 16 hours ago

Big Pharmacies Ready to Give Out COVID-19 Boosters

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21116600-05-21-00733-cv_210733opinion-002
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallas CountyGreg AbbottClay Jenkinsmask mandates
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us