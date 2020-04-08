coronavirus

Abbott to Deliver Update to State’s Coronavirus Response

The governor is expected to speak at 12 p.m. Wednesday

NBC 5 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled for 12 p.m. and will be carried live on NBC 5 and streamed on NBCDFW.com.

Abbott is expected to be joined by Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Euless Man is Tarrant County’s 19th Death Connected to COVID-19

Fort Worth ISD 3 hours ago

Teachers Star in Video to Motivate Students

At his last press conference on Monday, Abbott updated the state's inventory of personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders. He said Texas had received 2.5 million masks in the previous day and expected 3 million more to arrive by Saturday.

“It is vital that our health care workers and first responders on the front lines have the personal protective equipment they need to stay safe as they respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said Monday. “The Supply Chain Strike Force is working closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to exhaust all avenues for the purchasing and delivery of these critical supplies."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusGreg AbbottJohn Hellerstedt
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us