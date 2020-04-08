Abbott to Deliver Update to State’s Coronavirus Response

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled for 12 p.m. and will be carried live on NBC 5 and streamed on NBCDFW.com.

Abbott is expected to be joined by Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services.

At his last press conference on Monday, Abbott updated the state's inventory of personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders. He said Texas had received 2.5 million masks in the previous day and expected 3 million more to arrive by Saturday.

“It is vital that our health care workers and first responders on the front lines have the personal protective equipment they need to stay safe as they respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said Monday. “The Supply Chain Strike Force is working closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to exhaust all avenues for the purchasing and delivery of these critical supplies."