Watch Live: Jenkins Responds to Abbott’s Letter Threatening to Move Resources

A temporary hospital being set up in downtown Dallas could be relocated to other areas of need if it's not utilized, according to a letter Sunday from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

In the letter, Abbott's Chief of Staff Luis Saenz writes he was told Jenkins has suggested he would not use the health care facility provided at Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Jenkins is scheduled to hold a press conference Sunday at 4 p.m.

If Jenkins does not "accept" the federal facilities by 5 p.m. Monday, the government may relocate the hospital to a different region, according to the letter.

The facility, which existing Dallas hospitals are working to decide how to best use, would have the space to care for 250 patients.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released the following statement Sunday in response to the letter.



"I share the Governor’s concerns, and I was stunned and deeply disappointed to hear about Dallas County's position on the pop-up hospital at the City’s Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.



"This hospital is an important asset that we have worked proactively, collaboratively, and tirelessly with our federal and state partners to obtain for our region. I am alarmed that these medical resources are now at risk as we begin preparing for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases. I am committed to continuing to work with our partners to open this facility as quickly as we can to help serve our community’s needs.



"The City of Dallas has acted swiftly and aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19. We cannot afford inaction now."