What to Know Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas will use staffing agencies to find medical personnel from out-of-state to assist with the COVID-19 surge

He asked hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective surgeries to create more space for coronavirus patients

Texas will increase vaccine availability statewide

Texas will ask healthcare workers from other states to assist with its surge in COVID-19 cases and request hospitals voluntarily postpone elective surgeries to create more space for coronavirus patients, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Monday.

Additionally, the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services will open more COVID-19 antibody transfusion centers in the state. There, patients who test positive for the coronavirus but do not need hospitalization can be treated with therapeutic drugs.

Abbott waited until the third paragraph of his order to encourage Texans to get vaccinated, and never mentioned the use of face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus and its variants.

The governor said the aforementioned agencies would increase vaccine availability across the state. The state has a website set up where residents can go to find a vaccine.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The TDEM also has a mobile vaccine program, which can be reached here or by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3. Texans who are homebound can call the same number and select Option 1 to request a shot at their home.

"The state of Texas is taking action to combat the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and ensure that our hospitals and communities have the resources and support they need to mitigate the virus," Abbott said in a written statement. "Texans can help bolster our efforts by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against this virus. Texans can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near them."

The seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas has been above 10,000 for three consecutive days. Prior to Saturday, the average had not reached 10,000 or more since Feb. 8.

Similarly, 9,462 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus Monday, the most since Feb. 6.

Last summer, when new cases were averaging around 3,500 per day and hospitalizations were around 3,400 statewide, Abbott said "COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas and it must be corralled."

"Wearing a mask will help us to keep Texas open," Abbott said in June 2020. "Not taking action to slow the spread will cause COVID to spread even worse, risking people's lives … our goal is to keep Texans out of hospitals and reduce the number of Texans who test positive."

President of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council Stephen Love issued the following statement Monday evening.



"The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council thanks Governor Abbott for instructing DSHS to contract with much needed supplement staffing. We also appreciate the action for TDEM and DSHS to provide additional antibody infusion centers and to increase vaccine availability throughout the state. We are blessed in North Texas with excellent hospital executives who will manage patient flow, acuity of patients and postpone or delay specific procedures when needed to maximize use of capacity and staff to render the best care for the residents of North Texas."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last month that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors in places with high COVID-19 transmission rates. The agency also recommended kids wear masks in schools this fall.