Abbott Extends Disaster Declaration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday declared a state of disaster as the coronavirus pandemic spreads to the state's largest cities.
NBC 5 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended Sunday the state of disaster he declared last month as the number of coronavirus cases in Texas surpassed 13,500 and the death total climbed above 270.

The extension adds 30 days to the original declaration, unless it is renewed.

"I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster," the proclamation says.

The declaration is separate from the executive order Abbott issued April 2, which laid out guidelines for social distancing and essential businesses.

Sunday, cases around North Texas climbed past 3,700 while number of deaths reached 86.

Read the full proclamation below.

https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/DISASTER_renewing_covid19_disaster_proc_04-12-2020.pdf

