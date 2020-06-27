Abbott Approves Waiver to Allow Mixed Drinks To-Go

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) approved a waiver Saturday that will allow restaurants and bars with a mixed beverage permit to sell mixed drinks to go and for delivery.

The waiver comes a day after the governor closed bars for the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic and allows eligible establishments to sell mixed drinks that are sealed by the business itself, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Mixed drinks to go are prohibited, but Abbott's action waives the law, temporarily.

"Operating during this pandemic has proved an incredible challenge for all segments of the alcoholic beverage industry," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "Opening up the ability for these businesses to sell mixed drinks to go will help ease the burden for many of these struggling businesses."

Last week, Abbott tweeted his support to make alcohol-to-go permanent in Texas.

This has my support!



Restaurants begin push to make alcohol-to-go permanent in Texas.#txlegehttps://t.co/2MjMQBJ9tG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 21, 2020

That followed an April 28 tweet from Abbott about extending an alcohol-to-go sales waiver indefinitely writing, “From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.”