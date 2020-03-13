AAC Hourly Staff to be Paid for Missed Mav’s Games

The Dallas Mavericks have teamed up with the American Airlines Center to ensure that all hourly staff members continue to receive a paycheck.

The two organizations will pay all hourly employees for the six home games that were to take place during the 30-day NBA hiatus.

Staff includes security, police, parking attendants, housekeeping, in-arena entertainers and guest services staff, among others.

A press release from the companies says "It is our hope that this will allow our valued team members to satisfy their economic needs during this unprecedented time."

