Potter's House No Longer Requires Appointments for COVID-19 Vaccines

Appointments are no longer required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the Potter's House in Dallas.

The COVID-19 vaccination hub will still allow Dallas residents to register in advance, and it may make the process quicker, but it's no longer a requirement.

"We have been working hard to ensure that all of our residents have equitable access to these safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.

Johnson is hopeful the change will encourage more Dallas residents to get vaccinated.

"With plentiful supply available and appointments no longer required, it is imperative that the people of Dallas get vaccinated as soon as possible so we can save lives and achieve community immunity. The pandemic is not over yet, but if we vaccinate enough people, we can get back to normalcy and move on from this awful virus that will continue to mutate as long as it continues to spread."