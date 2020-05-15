97-Year Old COVID-19 Patient Recovers at Medical City Dallas

A 97-year-old Medical City Dallas patient has recovered from COVID-19.
Kathyrn Simonson was discharged from the hospital on Thursday as nurses and patient care teams cheered.
Simonson was admitted to Medical City Dallas on March 26 with a high fever and altered mental status. She spent 49 days in the hospital, 20 of which were spent in a COVID-19 unit.
Simonson tested negative for COVID-19 twice before she was discharged.
Nurses applauded as Simonson was wheeled out of the rehabilitation unit, and Simonson thanked the healthcare professionals who saved her life.