90-Year-Old McKinney Woman Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19

A 90-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions is the 28th person in Collin County to die after testing positive for COVID-19, public health officials say.

The woman was a resident at Grand Brook Memory Care and the facility's third resident to die after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

McKinney residents have accounted for 17 of Collin County's coronavirus-related deaths. In addition to the three deaths at Grand Brook Memory Care, 11 residents of Oxford Grand Assisted Living and Memory Care have died after testing positive.

Collin County Health Care Services also reported 17 addtional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 918.

Five hundred eighty-seven people in the county have recovered from the new coronavirus.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

