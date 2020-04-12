84-Year-Old Man is Eighth Collin County Resident to Die of COVID-19

Health officials on Sunday confirmed Collin County's eighth death related to COVID-19.

The 84-year-old McKinney man who had underlying health conditions died in his home Saturday night, officials said.

The man tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, according to Collin County Health Care Services records.

“We are sad to learn of the death of another member of our Collin County community today,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill in a written statement. “All of us grieve together with her family during this difficult time.”

The county has reported 453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. Of the cases, 254 people have recovered.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

