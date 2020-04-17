82 New COVID-19 Cases Added in Tarrant County Friday, 1 New Death

Tarrant County Public Health confirms 82 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including a death.

No details have been shared about the latest victim; the death is the 35th in the county related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“These deaths continue to remind us that we are faced with a deadly disease,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja on Thursday. “As we suffer these losses we also are mindful of how important it is for us to continue our efforts to control the spread of this deadly virus.”

Friday's cases brings the countywide total number of cases to 1,175; officials say 187 people have recovered from the infection.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.