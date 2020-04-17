Tarrant County

82 New COVID-19 Cases Added in Tarrant County Friday, 1 New Death

Tarrant County now has 35 confirmed fatalities related to the COVID-19 outbreak

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County Public Health confirms 82 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including a death.

No details have been shared about the latest victim; the death is the 35th in the county related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“These deaths continue to remind us that we are faced with a deadly disease,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja on Thursday. “As we suffer these losses we also are mindful of how important it is for us to continue our efforts to control the spread of this deadly virus.”

Friday's cases brings the countywide total number of cases to 1,175; officials say 187 people have recovered from the infection.

