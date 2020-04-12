coronavirus

8 Additional COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Denton County

The newly confirmed cases bring the county's total to 482

NBC 5 News

Denton County Public Health on Sunday reported eight new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The newly confirmed cases bring the county's total to 482. Of the total, 131 people have recovered.

There have been 13 COVID-19-related deaths in Denton County. No deaths were reported Sunday.

The new cases were reported in Carrollton, Denton, Fort Worth, Highland Village and Lewisville.

One additional case was also reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center, which has had a total of 52 cases.

There are more than 400 residents and 1,400 employees at the DSSLC, which provides direct services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The state's 13 supported living centers serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or who have behavioral problems. The DSSLC is the only state-supported living center in Dallas-Fort Worth.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDenton County
