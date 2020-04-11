coronavirus

7th Fort Worth Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

A seventh Fort Worth police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, the department says.

The officer has been off work since April 2 and is recovering at home, according to Fort Worth police.

The department said it was working to investigate the movements of all of its officers who have tested positive for COVID-19, and would notify anyone who may be at risk to self quarantine.

Three officers tested positive last week, while three others were confirmed to have coronavirus in late March.

Fort Worth police stressed they were disinfecting vehicles and office spaces where the officers may have worked.

