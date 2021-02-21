78 Cases of COVID-19, 2 Deaths Reported in Collin County on Sunday

The Texas Department of State Health Services added 78 cases and two deaths in Collin County on Sunday.

The 78 additional cases bring the county's total to 68,742. The state has also reported 12,466 probable cases of COVID-19.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 694 deaths attributed to the virus since March and 67,113 estimated recoveries.

The state has not revealed any information about the two most recent Collin County victim of COVID-19.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 264 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.