72 More COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported in Dallas County

On Saturday afternoon, Dallas County Health and Human Services confirmed 72 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in the county to 439.

Two more deaths from the virus have also been confirmed; one is a man in his 50s who lived in DeSoto and the other is a Dallas man in his 70s. Both men had been critically ill in area hospitals.

“One of today’s deaths is a man in his 50s with no known underlying conditions. This serves as a sober reminder that COVID-19 is a dangerous disease for everyone and is why it’s so important that we all need to stay home to stay safe," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. "I am so proud of the work of our first responders, health heroes and our executive teams, but I’m also proud of the spirit of community that we are seeing through North Texas. Together, we’ll #flattenthecurv."

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing, with 36% of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units.

Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (65%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.