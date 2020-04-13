70 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Tarrant County Monday Including Two at the County Jail

Tarrant County health officials confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including the first known cases at the county jail, bringing the county's total to 876 cases.

The county had no confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 Monday and announced an additional 13 recoveries, bringing the number of people who have survived the infection to 103.

Earlier in the day, officials at the Tarrant County Jail confirmed two inmates testes positive for the virus after becoming symptomatic last week.

"We knew that an operation our size would inevitably have to respond to a positive COVID-19 case. This weekend two inmates received positive test results for COVID-19," jail officials said.

The inmates have been in quarantine since they first showed flu-like symptoms last week. Officials said several other inmates who were symptomatic have been tested but that their test results were negative.

Since that time, jail staff have been following protocols to prevent further spread of the virus, including mandatory multiple daily temperature checks of food vendor employees, our employees and inmates and research into who the infected inmates may have come into contact with.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.