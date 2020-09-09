6,000 Masks, Hand Sanitizer Donated to Plano ISD by Baylor Scott & White

Plano ISD students will be even safer in their classrooms thanks to a big donation from Baylor Scott & White - Plano.

The school district received a donation of thousands of masks and bottles of hand sanitizer from the hospital to ensure the students and the staff get back to class safely.

“To help students get back to school safely, the team at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano hand delivered 6,000 surgical masks personal protective equipment (PPE), and 5,000 oz of hand sanitizer to four schools in the Plano ISD,” Matthew Olivolo with Baylor Scott and White Health said.

It’s a bit of a thank you for a community that has done so much for the healthcare works who have done so much for them.

“During the height of the pandemic, the Plano community came together to help healthcare workers with donations of PPE, food, and other items. Now the team at Baylor Scott & White Plano are doing their part to giving back to the community who has always supported them. We are in this together,” Olivolo said.