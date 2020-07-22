Tarrant County Reports Record High Number of COVID-19 Cases in One Day and 6 Deaths

Tarrant County public health reported 871 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record-high for the county in one day.

The previous record-high number of new cases set in one day was set back on July 15 with 857 cases.

Six additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 310.

The deaths include a man in his 80s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, all from Fort Worth; a woman in her 70s from Grand Prairie and a woman in her 70s from White Settlement. All had underlying health conditions.

The county has reported a total of 23,536 cases, 310 deaths and 11,554 recoveries.

