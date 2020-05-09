coronavirus

6 Deaths, 83 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County has reported 101 deaths, 3,210 cases and 779 recoveries

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County Public Health reported six additional deaths and 83 more cases of the coronavirus Saturday.

The new cases push Tarrant County's totals to 101 deaths and 3,210 cases. Of those, 779 people have recovered.

The eight deaths include five Fort Worth residents — a man in his 70s, woman her 70s, man in his 80s and two women in their 80s — and an Arlington man in his 60s.

All had underlying health conditions.

“This virus continues to take a toll in our community, and we are sad to report more deaths,” Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in a written statement.

