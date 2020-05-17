6 Deaths, 205 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Dallas County

Dallas County officials reported six additional deaths, including four associated with long-term care facilities, and 205 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday.

The six deaths include an Irving man in his 30s and a Richardson man in his 70s, both of whom had been critically ill at area hospitals.

The other four residents included included one man in his 80s and two men in their 90s, all of whom died at Dallas long-term care facilities, and a man in his 90s who lived at a Mesquite long-term care facility and had been hospitalized.

The county did not disclose which long-term care facilities the residents lived at.

Of the total deaths in the county, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities, according to the county.

"Our last three days of positive cases have been lower than in the previous 10 days and that is a good sign," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. "We announced the deaths of another six residents today. Increasingly, it is up to all of you to determine the trajectory of where we go in this COVID-19 pandemic."

The new cases put the county's total at 7,455 cases and 175 deaths. The county has said it does not have an accurate way to determine recoveries and therefore does not share that number.

