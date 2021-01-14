6 Available ICU Beds in Denton County Thursday, DCPH Adds 539 New Cases

Denton County Public Health is reporting that six ICU beds remain in the county Thursday afternoon while also reporting another 539 new cases of COVID-19.

The county health department also reported there were 221 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, 10 fewer than Wednesday, including 42 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 78% Thursday, leaving 203 total beds available for future patients, including six in ICUs. The ICUs are 93% occupied and 49% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Denton County, click here for more information. You can also call 940-349-2585

Of the 539 new cases reported Thursday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 470 are active while 69 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 45,346 with 31,354 estimated recoveries and 13,755 estimated active cases.

The county announced no new deaths Thursday, holding the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county at 237 since March 2020.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites on Thursday, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call 972-692-2780. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: