State Reports 588 New Cases of COVID-19, 5 Deaths for Collin County on Sunday

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 588 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and five more deaths Sunday.

The new cases bring the county's total to 54,797.

To date, according to state data, Collin County has 472 deaths attributed to the virus since March and 48,387 estimated recoveries through Sunday.

The state has not revealed any information about the five most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 512 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday.

If you would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Collin County, click here for more information and to register.

