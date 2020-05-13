5 New Deaths, 266 New Cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County Including 153 at Federal Prison

Tarrant County officials say Wednesday another five people infected with COVID-19 have died and another 266 are infected with the virus, though that number includes 153 inmates at the cluster inside a federal prison.

At Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, a prison hospital in southeast Fort Worth where 153 new cases were added Wednesday, more staff members are expected to be offered testing for COVID-19. Tarrant County officials and the Bureau of Prisons confirmed earlier this week more than 600 of the nearly 1,500 inmates at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19 -- that was before adding today's number. The fifth inmate to die of the virus was reported on Sunday.

Removing the cases inside the prison cluster still adds 113 in the county, outside the prison walls. The majority of those cases were found in Arlington (24), Fort Worth (39 not counting the prison), Benbrook (11) and Southlake (7).

Not much is known about the five latest deaths other than that they were of residents in Arlington (1), Benbrook (1), Fort Worth (2) and Keller (1).

So far, 821 recoveries have been reported in the county.

Earlier this week, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said the overall case trend in the county is still going up and there is no consistent decline in the county yet.

The county reports 65% of all COVID-19 related deaths involve people age 65 and older, though they only make up 16% of the overall cases. The majority of the cases in the county are a tie of 37% for the 25-44 age group and 45-64 age group.