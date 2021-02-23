5 Deaths, 368 New COVID-19 Cases Added Tuesday in Tarrant County; ICUs at 94%

Tarrant County Public Health added another five COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 368 new cases of the virus. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, meanwhile, are down to 13% though ICUs are 94% occupied.

The latest victims include a woman from Haltom City who exceeded 90, a man from Arlington who exceeded 90, a woman from Saginaw in her 80s, and two men from Fort Worth in their 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

The county has reported 141 deaths in the last seven days for an average of 20 deaths per day; since March 2020, the county has reported 2,794 COVID-19 deaths.

Tarrant County is also reporting Tuesday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 87% while ICU is at 94% through Monday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 13% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 11.12% of all patients in TSA-E.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 629 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Monday, nearly 100 fewer than last Friday, and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 695. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,224 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 461 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 246 more confirmed cases Tuesday than the most recent report and 122 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 203,949 confirmed cases of the virus and 35,239 probable cases for a total of 239,188 cases. There are currently an estimated 20,573 active cases of the virus.

The county is also reporting another 1,119 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 215,821.

TCPH said Thursday, Feb. 18 that 291,112 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Tarrant County including 273,962 (94%) to Tarrant County residents and 17,150 (6%) to residents of other counties. TCPH said approximately 10% of the Tarrant County population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and that 4% have received two doses. Vaccine numbers are typically updated weekly on Mondays.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.