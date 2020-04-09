5 Dallas Health Centers Receive Federal Grants Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $1.3 billion in emergency supplemental funding to community health centers in order to address the coronavirus pandemic, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson announced Wednesday.

In the 30th Congressional District of Texas, five health centers have received significant awards:

Parkland Health & Hospital System: $817,415

Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic: $1,376,540

Mission East Dallas: $604,910

Foremost Family Health Centers (Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Clinic): $647,105

Healing Hands Ministries: $866,345

“Community health centers serve a vital role in ensuring access to comprehensive, quality, primary health care services to many of our vulnerable residents, especially during times of public health crisis. The clinics in my district are very well equipped and widely trusted to support the health of our families,” Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson said. “I am proud to support the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the third stimulus package, that funded more than $1.3 billion to 1,387 health centers to respond to this pandemic.”

Health centers provide care for the vulnerable individuals and families, including agricultural workers, residents of public housing, veterans, and people experiencing homelessness. These health centers provide quality primary health care that is both affordable and accessible to over 28 million people eacha year.